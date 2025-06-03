TN CM pays rich tributes to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin paid rich tributes to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday hailing him as a towering Tamil personality who elevated Tamil Nadu.

Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader at Gopalapuram here.

Karunanidhi's (June 3, 1924 - August 7, 2018) birth anniversary today is being observed as Classical Language Day. A resolution passed at the DMK general council in Madurai on June 1 had said June 3, marking the birth anniversary of late DMK president and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be observed as Classical Language Day across India.

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin said "Birthday of Kalaignar, leader of Tamil race, who rose like a sun of knowledge to uplift Tamil Nadu that once lay in decline.'' He further said "Let us take pride in being the bretheren of Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) who created history by leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a great movement that guides India, for 50 years, and who provided both light and shadow. #Kalaignar 102." DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appealed to the party members to celebrate the birthday of the ''great Tamil scholar who is still the heartbeat of the Tamils'' as Classical Language Day and pay tribute to his fame.

"Let us resolve to continue the party's rule by winning in 2026 polls," he said in a post on X.

Hailed as a visionary leader, Karunanidhi a prolific writer, too, was also a champion of social justice.

"More than being a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar was a cultural icon, a fearless reformer, and a tireless advocate for social justice. Over his decades-long political journey, he championed the rights of the marginalised and worked relentlessly to uplift the lives of millions," says DMK leader Nolambur V Rajan.

Among his many transformative contributions, his revolutionary reforms in education stand as one of his most enduring legacies. At a time when access to quality education was a privilege for the few, Kalaignar envisioned a Tamil Nadu where education would be a fundamental right for all, regardless of caste, creed, or economic background, Rajan said.

Besides, Karunanidhi advocated for Tamil as a medium of instruction to make learning more accessible to the rural population.

