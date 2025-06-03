Left Menu

'Jharkhand govt conspiring against me, my family': LoP Babulal Marandi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:41 IST
'Jharkhand govt conspiring against me, my family': LoP Babulal Marandi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi has accused the JMM-led Jharkhand government of ''hatching a conspiracy'' against him and his family.

Ruling JMM, on the other hand, termed Marandi's claim a ''tool to earn cheap popularity''.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly, in a statement issued on Monday, alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not running a government but an ''organised gang''.

He said he would continue to raise the voices of the masses affected by ''prevailing corruption, oppression, and politics of fear in the state''.

Marandi alleged that ''criminally inclined top officials close to the government'' were engaged in conspiring against him, his family and close associates.

''These officials have the patronage of the government... they are engaged in intimidating me, including implicating me in false cases and indulging in character assassination,'' he claimed.

The former chief minister alleged that the government has become active against him as he has exposed various scams.

Recalling a Naxal attack on him in Dumka's Shikaripara in the past, Marandi said the Union government had taken cognisance of the intelligence input and provided him security.

Marandi said no one can make him bow down under pressure.

Instead of intimidation, the government should focus on accountability and transparency, he added.

Calls and messages to DGP Anurag Gupta in this regard remain unanswered.

Marandi had been vocal against the DGP, saying his tenure ended last month and his continuation on the post was unconstitutional and illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

