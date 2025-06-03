Left Menu

Political Clash: BJP vs. Congress on Naxal Ceasefire

The BJP has accused Congress of double standards in its stance on Naxalism, alleging the party supports a ceasefire with the CPI (Maoist) for vote bank politics. BJP spokespersons criticized Congress, claiming their approach disrespects security personnel who died combatting Naxals and calls it a betrayal to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:52 IST
Political Clash: BJP vs. Congress on Naxal Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has criticized the Congress for allegedly endorsing the call for a ceasefire with the banned CPI (Maoist), accusing the opposition party of double standards. The BJP's criticism followed remarks from the Telangana Congress unit president about discussing a peace talk appeal with the state's Chief Minister.

The BJP alleges that Congress prioritizes vote bank politics, claiming it disrespects security personnel who died fighting the Naxals, and questions the party's consistency on national security. This criticism comes despite a significant reduction in Maoist-hit districts, attributed to the current government's policies.

As the debate continues, BJP spokespersons argue that Congress consistently places party interests above national interests, calling for transparency in their stance on national security issues. This dispute underscores the ongoing political clash over handling the Naxal threat in India.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025