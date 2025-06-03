Political Clash: BJP vs. Congress on Naxal Ceasefire
The BJP has accused Congress of double standards in its stance on Naxalism, alleging the party supports a ceasefire with the CPI (Maoist) for vote bank politics. BJP spokespersons criticized Congress, claiming their approach disrespects security personnel who died combatting Naxals and calls it a betrayal to national security.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has criticized the Congress for allegedly endorsing the call for a ceasefire with the banned CPI (Maoist), accusing the opposition party of double standards. The BJP's criticism followed remarks from the Telangana Congress unit president about discussing a peace talk appeal with the state's Chief Minister.
The BJP alleges that Congress prioritizes vote bank politics, claiming it disrespects security personnel who died fighting the Naxals, and questions the party's consistency on national security. This criticism comes despite a significant reduction in Maoist-hit districts, attributed to the current government's policies.
As the debate continues, BJP spokespersons argue that Congress consistently places party interests above national interests, calling for transparency in their stance on national security issues. This dispute underscores the ongoing political clash over handling the Naxal threat in India.
ALSO READ
Republicans Propel Tax Cut and Security Bill Amid Internal Divisions
Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Plot in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Calls to Putin and Zelenskyy for Ukraine Ceasefire
Mehbooba Mufti Challenges J&K's Veteran-Only Security Plan
Cybersecurity Breach Exposes UK Legal Aid Applicants' Data