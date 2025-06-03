Political Firestorm: The 'One Nation, One Husband' Controversy

A political storm erupted on Tuesday following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark, sparking outrage within the BJP for allegedly insulting widows of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mann, speaking after a cabinet meeting, criticized the BJP's Operation Sindoor, questioning if the party had initiated a 'one nation, one husband' scheme. He insinuated that the BJP was exploiting religious symbolism for electoral gains.

This controversy drew sharp criticism from BJP officials and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who accused Mann of demeaning national security efforts and demanded an apology, highlighting the political tension as Punjab gears up for its Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)