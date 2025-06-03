Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Challenges Alleged Vendetta Politics by BJP

A Congress delegation met Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde to submit a memorandum opposing actions by the Anti Corruption Bureau against former minister Udailal Anjana. They allege the BJP leads a vendetta campaign by filing false charges against Congress leaders. The delegation seeks fair handling of the Anjana case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:34 IST
A Congress delegation convened with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday, presenting a memorandum against potential actions by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) targeting former minister Udailal Anjana. The group contends that the allegations against Anjana are politically motivated at the behest of the BJP.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has purportedly requested the governor's approval to file an FIR against Anjana, linked to alleged corruption in appointing managers in the Gram Seva Sahakari Samitis during the previous Congress administration.

Following the meeting, Opposition Leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, cited no formal file request had reached the governor. Jully criticized the ruling BJP's approach, accusing them of a vindictive campaign against Congress leaders by leveling unfounded charges.

He asserted that this alleged narrative, intended to malign Congress figures, dissolves once cases unravel. A call for just proceedings concerning Anjana was emphasized in the submitted memorandum.

Jully went on to accuse central federal agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, and CBI of being exploited for BJP's political objectives. He questioned the ED's effectiveness, noting only a small percentage of its cases culminate in chargesheets.

Moreover, Jully criticized the BJP's governance in Rajasthan, asserting unmet promises such as job creation, reducing inflation, and doubling farmers' incomes. He maintained that public awareness would soon challenge the BJP's political stronghold.

