India Bloc's Call for Crucial Parliament Session Amid Operation Sindoor Revelations
Opposition parties in India have united to demand a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor. Sixteen parties have written to PM Modi, emphasizing the need to address recent critical events, including terrorism, international diplomacy, and the US-India-Pakistan ceasefire discussions.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, India's opposition parties, collectively known as the INDIA bloc, united to demand a special session of Parliament. The push comes amid significant national security situations, notably Operation Sindoor, with leaders from 16 parties voicing their concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders from various parties convened to outline the urgent need for discussions on several consequential events. Topics include the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor's implications, US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating an Indo-Pak ceasefire, and civilian casualties due to Pakistani shelling.
The opposition's joint letter to the Prime Minister urges transparency and parliamentary debates, asserting the government's responsibility to keep both lawmakers and the public informed. The Congress, TMC, RJD, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties emphasize the necessity of an immediate session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
