Left Menu

India Bloc's Call for Crucial Parliament Session Amid Operation Sindoor Revelations

Opposition parties in India have united to demand a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor. Sixteen parties have written to PM Modi, emphasizing the need to address recent critical events, including terrorism, international diplomacy, and the US-India-Pakistan ceasefire discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:03 IST
India Bloc's Call for Crucial Parliament Session Amid Operation Sindoor Revelations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, India's opposition parties, collectively known as the INDIA bloc, united to demand a special session of Parliament. The push comes amid significant national security situations, notably Operation Sindoor, with leaders from 16 parties voicing their concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders from various parties convened to outline the urgent need for discussions on several consequential events. Topics include the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor's implications, US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating an Indo-Pak ceasefire, and civilian casualties due to Pakistani shelling.

The opposition's joint letter to the Prime Minister urges transparency and parliamentary debates, asserting the government's responsibility to keep both lawmakers and the public informed. The Congress, TMC, RJD, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties emphasize the necessity of an immediate session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025