India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Echoes in UK: Prasad-Led Delegation Concludes Visit

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has successfully concluded their UK visit, following critical exchanges at London's Houses of Parliament and India House. The discussions underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism, particularly acts originating from Pakistan.

During a media interaction, Prasad emphasized the zero-tolerance policy that India maintains against terrorism. Discussions pointed towards a broad agreement for increased parliamentary communication between India and the UK, reinforcing India's position on global counter-terrorism efforts.

The delegation's visit culminated with comprehensive engagements, covering Indo-UK trade, security ties, and the impact of radicalization on regional peace, as they prepare for further dialogues with the European Union in Brussels.

