India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Echoes in UK: Prasad-Led Delegation Concludes Visit
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad concluded their UK tour, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism. They engaged in dialogues with UK parliamentary members, focusing on counter-terrorism and bilateral relations. The visit also highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorist acts originating from Pakistan.
An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has successfully concluded their UK visit, following critical exchanges at London's Houses of Parliament and India House. The discussions underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism, particularly acts originating from Pakistan.
During a media interaction, Prasad emphasized the zero-tolerance policy that India maintains against terrorism. Discussions pointed towards a broad agreement for increased parliamentary communication between India and the UK, reinforcing India's position on global counter-terrorism efforts.
The delegation's visit culminated with comprehensive engagements, covering Indo-UK trade, security ties, and the impact of radicalization on regional peace, as they prepare for further dialogues with the European Union in Brussels.
