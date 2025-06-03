All-party parliamentary delegations on Tuesday made clear India's resolute zero-tolerance stance against terrorism to several nations, emphasizing New Delhi's openness to talks with Islamabad if it takes substantial measures against the visible terror infrastructure within its borders.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading the delegation to Brazil, stated, "We can talk, but only when Islamabad has effectively cracked down on its terrorism infrastructure." The delegation has visited Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, successfully communicating India's anti-terrorism perspective despite previous misunderstandings.

In recent developments, Indian parliamentary groups have expanded their diplomatic outreach, engaging with nations like the UK, where support for India's position was evident. Interactions with UK government officials and friendship groups emphasized dismantling terrorism infrastructure. Similar diplomatic dialogues occurred in Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, Liberia, and more, showing a united global front against terrorism.

