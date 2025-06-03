Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Stand: A Zero Tolerance Message Against Terrorism

All-party parliamentary delegations have effectively communicated India's zero tolerance towards terrorism to various countries. New Delhi has called for significant action from Islamabad against visible terror infrastructure. The delegations visited countries like Brazil, UK, Egypt, Spain, and Malaysia, reiterating India's firm anti-terrorism stance and strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia/Brussels/Cairo | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:48 IST
India's Diplomatic Stand: A Zero Tolerance Message Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All-party parliamentary delegations on Tuesday made clear India's resolute zero-tolerance stance against terrorism to several nations, emphasizing New Delhi's openness to talks with Islamabad if it takes substantial measures against the visible terror infrastructure within its borders.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading the delegation to Brazil, stated, "We can talk, but only when Islamabad has effectively cracked down on its terrorism infrastructure." The delegation has visited Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, successfully communicating India's anti-terrorism perspective despite previous misunderstandings.

In recent developments, Indian parliamentary groups have expanded their diplomatic outreach, engaging with nations like the UK, where support for India's position was evident. Interactions with UK government officials and friendship groups emphasized dismantling terrorism infrastructure. Similar diplomatic dialogues occurred in Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, Liberia, and more, showing a united global front against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025