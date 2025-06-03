Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Path to South Korea's Presidency Amidst Political Turmoil

Lee Jae-myung is expected to win South Korea's snap presidential election amidst political turmoil following the ousting of former leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee aims to solidify ties with the U.S. while facing challenges like Trump's tariffs and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Voter turnout hit record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:39 IST
Lee Jae-myung's Path to South Korea's Presidency Amidst Political Turmoil
election
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to claim victory in a pivotal presidential election, according to exit polls and ongoing vote counts. After the upheaval caused by the impeachment of conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee's anticipated win reflects widespread public dissatisfaction with the current conservative regime.

While questions remain about how Lee's presidency will impact South Korea's foreign policy, he has maintained that the nation's alliance with the U.S. is pivotal. Lee faces immediate challenges, including President Trump's tariff policies and North Korea's nuclear program, which experts warn won't see easy resolutions.

Voter turnout has been one of the highest, with nearly 80% of eligible voters participating. Lee promises to revitalize the economy and reduce inequality, while critics, like his opponent Kim Moon Soo, fear he may wield excessive power. The elected president will assume office immediately, bypassing the typical transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025