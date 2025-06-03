Lee Jae-myung's Path to South Korea's Presidency Amidst Political Turmoil

South Korea's liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to claim victory in a pivotal presidential election, according to exit polls and ongoing vote counts. After the upheaval caused by the impeachment of conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee's anticipated win reflects widespread public dissatisfaction with the current conservative regime.

While questions remain about how Lee's presidency will impact South Korea's foreign policy, he has maintained that the nation's alliance with the U.S. is pivotal. Lee faces immediate challenges, including President Trump's tariff policies and North Korea's nuclear program, which experts warn won't see easy resolutions.

Voter turnout has been one of the highest, with nearly 80% of eligible voters participating. Lee promises to revitalize the economy and reduce inequality, while critics, like his opponent Kim Moon Soo, fear he may wield excessive power. The elected president will assume office immediately, bypassing the typical transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)