Parliament Gears Up for Impeachment Motion Against High Court Judge Amid Cash Scandal

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has begun consultations with various political factions to garner support for an impeachment motion against High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. This move follows a Supreme Court-initiated inquiry concerning allegations of "burnt cash" found at Justice Varma's home during his tenure at the Delhi High Court, as disclosed by government insiders on Tuesday.

The in-house committee formed by the Supreme Court presented its findings last month, which have been passed on to the Prime Minister and President. The panel, led by Justice Sheel Nagu, alongside Justices GS Sandhawalia and Anu Sivaraman, completed its probe on May 3. The inquiry aimed to unravel the monetary allegations and was commenced under the direction of then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Adding to the tension, on April 5, Justice Varma assumed his role at the Allahabad High Court amid controversy, prompting political figures like CPI's D Raja to criticize the judiciary's accountability. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also weighed in, questioning the absence of formal charges and urging rapid investigation, while expressing hope that the Supreme Court will maintain its commitment to judicial transparency.