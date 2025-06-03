Left Menu

Parliament Gears Up for Impeachment Motion Against High Court Judge Amid Cash Scandal

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju initiates discussions with political parties to back an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma. Allegations of cash discovery at Varma's residence led to a Supreme Court inquiry, intensifying calls for judicial accountability and transparency in the Indian judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:46 IST
Parliament Gears Up for Impeachment Motion Against High Court Judge Amid Cash Scandal
Justice Yashwant Varma (Photo/Allahabad HC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has begun consultations with various political factions to garner support for an impeachment motion against High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. This move follows a Supreme Court-initiated inquiry concerning allegations of "burnt cash" found at Justice Varma's home during his tenure at the Delhi High Court, as disclosed by government insiders on Tuesday.

The in-house committee formed by the Supreme Court presented its findings last month, which have been passed on to the Prime Minister and President. The panel, led by Justice Sheel Nagu, alongside Justices GS Sandhawalia and Anu Sivaraman, completed its probe on May 3. The inquiry aimed to unravel the monetary allegations and was commenced under the direction of then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Adding to the tension, on April 5, Justice Varma assumed his role at the Allahabad High Court amid controversy, prompting political figures like CPI's D Raja to criticize the judiciary's accountability. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also weighed in, questioning the absence of formal charges and urging rapid investigation, while expressing hope that the Supreme Court will maintain its commitment to judicial transparency.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025