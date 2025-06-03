Escalation: Russian Strikes on Sumy and Ukrainian Tactical Strikes Deep in Russia

A deadly rocket attack by Russia has struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, leaving at least four people dead and 25 injured. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, asserting it reveals Moscow's lack of interest in ending the three-year-long conflict.

The attack followed stagnant peace talks in Istanbul and coincided with Ukrainian secret services carrying out operations within Russia. Notably, the Ukrainian Security Service claimed a strike on the Kerch Bridge, vital for Russian military logistics, using significant explosives.

Despite some diplomatic gestures, the prospects for peace remain dim. Zelenskyy has called for increased international pressure to compel Russia toward a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Russia continues its military actions in the broader Sumy and Kharkiv regions, ensuring an ongoing volatile situation.