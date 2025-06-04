Escalation Looms: Israel Holds Syria Accountable

In a stark warning, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared that Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is accountable for the recent projectile launches aimed at Israel on Tuesday evening.

Katz emphasized, "We regard Syria's President as directly responsible for any threat and fire toward Israel. A full response is imminent to prevent a return to past hostilities experienced on October 7."

The threat assessment follows an escalation in regional tensions, underscoring the fragile stability between Israel and its neighboring countries.

