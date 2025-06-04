Left Menu

Escalation Looms: Israel Holds Syria Accountable

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has blamed Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, for any threats toward Israel following projectile launches from Syria. Katz stated that Syria’s President is directly accountable and promised a comprehensive response, emphasizing the need to avoid past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:38 IST
In a stark warning, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared that Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is accountable for the recent projectile launches aimed at Israel on Tuesday evening.

Katz emphasized, "We regard Syria's President as directly responsible for any threat and fire toward Israel. A full response is imminent to prevent a return to past hostilities experienced on October 7."

The threat assessment follows an escalation in regional tensions, underscoring the fragile stability between Israel and its neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

