South Korea's Young Women Propel Gender Equality Revolution

In a landmark election, young women in South Korea were instrumental in propelling liberal President Lee Jae-myung to victory. Voter turnout figures reveal that 58% of women in their 20s and 57% in their 30s supported Lee, underscoring their pivotal role in the political shift from conservative governance.

This crucial election followed the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was fueled by massive protests led predominantly by young women. The movement against Yoon's administration—criticized for reversing gender equality progress—has been epitomized by symbolically powerful demonstrations enduring harsh winter conditions.

Amidst South Korea's struggle with the largest gender pay gap among OECD countries, the push for gender equality is gaining momentum, despite resistance from young men fearing reverse discrimination. President Lee now faces the challenge of addressing these gender divides while enacting meaningful anti-discrimination policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)