India’s Diplomatic Mission Highlights Peaceful Progress Amidst Regional Tensions
BJP MP Brij Lal, part of a multi-party delegation, highlighted India's peaceful ambitions during a diplomatic visit to five nations, amidst ongoing challenges from Pakistan. Emphasizing regional peace and development, the delegation returned satisfied with their efforts to garner international support against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
During a significant diplomatic journey across five nations, BJP MP Brij Lal addressed the persistent challenges posed by Pakistan, asserting that the neighboring country aims to thwart India's progress by fostering terrorism. The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia to reinforce India's peaceful intentions and highlight its economic ascent.
Brij Lal emphasized that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy and aims for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The visit also served as a platform to present evidence of Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, urging global action, including advocating for Pakistan's inclusion on the FATF blacklist.
The delegation, comprising members from various Indian political parties, returned home expressing satisfaction with their mission. Their efforts focused on consolidating international opposition to terrorism and affirming India's dedication to regional peace, security, and development.
ALSO READ
BJP Rebukes Congress over Diplomatic Misinterpretation and Criticism
BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against EAM Jaishankar
Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into BJP Minister's Controversial Remarks
BJP wants money and resources to go select rich people, while Cong wants money to go to poor: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire Remarks, Highlights Indus Water Treaty Suspension