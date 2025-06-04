North Korea and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia and North Korea are enhancing their strategic alignment amid Putin's war in Ukraine. Talks between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Sergei Shoigu focus on a partnership agreement, with military ties evident as North Korean troops join Russian forces against Ukraine, marking a significant geopolitical shift.
In a significant move reflecting their growing alliance, Russia's top security official visited North Korea for discussions with its leader, as reported by the Russian Tass news agency. This visit underscores the strengthening ties between the two autocratic nations amidst Vladimir Putin's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is set to delve into the strategic partnership signed by Moscow and Pyongyang in June 2024. Discussions will also address key international issues, particularly the situation surrounding Ukraine, according to Russian media sources citing the Security Council's press team.
With confirmation from the Kremlin in April regarding North Korean troops' involvement alongside Russian forces, the military collaboration is evident. President Putin commended North Korean soldiers for their role in defending Russian territory, a claim that was echoed by Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, who noted the capture of North Korean soldiers fighting in the Kursk region.
