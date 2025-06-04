Congress Slams BJP: 'Narendra-Surrender' Remarks Stir Political Storm

The Congress party intensified its critique of the BJP, asserting that conflating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India is a profound misstep. According to Congress' media head Pawan Khera, Rahul Gandhi's 'Narender...surrender' comment encapsulates perceived failures to uphold national interests.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi retaliated, suggesting Gandhi's remarks undermine the triumphs of Indian armed forces and reflect a concerning mindset that aligns with adversarial narratives. He accused Gandhi of negative rhetoric surpassing even that of Pakistan's leadership.

Attempting to clarify, Khera contended that equating Modi with India is inappropriate. He urged the public and government to focus on collective national identity rather than individual glorification, reiterating that India belongs to all its citizens.