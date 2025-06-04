BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi: Latest Controversy Over 'Surrender' Comments

On Wednesday, the BJP launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the nation's armed forces. The ruling party claimed that Gandhi's 'surrender' comments towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at undermining the success of Operation Sindoor while favoring Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi went on to condemn the Congress leader's remarks as reflective of a 'sick and dangerous' mindset. He criticized Gandhi for siding against India's political and economic resurgence, juxtaposing the Nehru-Gandhi family's alleged history of surrenders against PM Modi's leadership.

Amid the political fallout, the BJP noted controversial opposition comments and argued that Gandhi's statements lack the seriousness expected from a leader of the opposition. The controversy coincides with renewed political tensions and Operation Sindoor, as BJP stresses India's stance against unwanted international mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)