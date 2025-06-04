Controversy Surrounds Mexico's Judicial Overhaul Led by Morena

In a transformative move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena political party are poised to control the nation's Supreme Court, following a contentious election that critics argue threatens judicial independence.

The Sunday election, with less than 13% voter turnout, grants Morena an opportunity to dominate the judicial branch, appointing nine new justices while reshuffling over 840 federal judiciary posts. This change emerges from a judicial reform widely seen as a vehicle to diminish checks on executive power, consolidating Morena's influence across three government branches.

While the overhaul could foster diversity, with potential benefits for indigenous communities, critics fear it paves the way for increased governmental and criminal influence, undermining democratic principles in Mexico.