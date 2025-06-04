Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mexico's Judicial Overhaul Led by Morena

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena party are reshaping the Supreme Court with judges expected to align with their agenda. This follows a controversial judicial reform, leading to concerns over weakened checks and balances and a potential increase in cartels' influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:37 IST
Controversy Surrounds Mexico's Judicial Overhaul Led by Morena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a transformative move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena political party are poised to control the nation's Supreme Court, following a contentious election that critics argue threatens judicial independence.

The Sunday election, with less than 13% voter turnout, grants Morena an opportunity to dominate the judicial branch, appointing nine new justices while reshuffling over 840 federal judiciary posts. This change emerges from a judicial reform widely seen as a vehicle to diminish checks on executive power, consolidating Morena's influence across three government branches.

While the overhaul could foster diversity, with potential benefits for indigenous communities, critics fear it paves the way for increased governmental and criminal influence, undermining democratic principles in Mexico.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025