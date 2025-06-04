Hungary Halts Debate on Controversial Transparency Law
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has delayed a parliamentary debate and vote on a transparency law initially set for mid-June, opting to continue discussions in the fall. The proposed legislation targets organizations receiving foreign funding, potentially restricting or shutting them down over sovereignty concerns.
Hungary's governing Fidesz party has postponed an anticipated debate and vote regarding a controversial transparency law, initially scheduled for mid-June. The decision to delay was confirmed by party group leader Mate Kocsis, who stated the discussions will resume in the fall session.
The proposed law, submitted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party on May 14, aims to compile a list of organizations receiving foreign funding. It seeks to impose restrictions or even ban entities considered as threats to Hungary's sovereignty and cultural integrity.
This development has stirred discussions both domestically and internationally, as experts and critics question the implications for Hungary's democratic principles and international relations.
