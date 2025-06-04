Left Menu

Hungary Halts Debate on Controversial Transparency Law

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has delayed a parliamentary debate and vote on a transparency law initially set for mid-June, opting to continue discussions in the fall. The proposed legislation targets organizations receiving foreign funding, potentially restricting or shutting them down over sovereignty concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:33 IST
Hungary Halts Debate on Controversial Transparency Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's governing Fidesz party has postponed an anticipated debate and vote regarding a controversial transparency law, initially scheduled for mid-June. The decision to delay was confirmed by party group leader Mate Kocsis, who stated the discussions will resume in the fall session.

The proposed law, submitted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party on May 14, aims to compile a list of organizations receiving foreign funding. It seeks to impose restrictions or even ban entities considered as threats to Hungary's sovereignty and cultural integrity.

This development has stirred discussions both domestically and internationally, as experts and critics question the implications for Hungary's democratic principles and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025