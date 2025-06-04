Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'Surrender' Remark
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'surrender' remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a military conflict with Pakistan. Yadav criticized Gandhi, urging him to demonstrate maturity and intelligence in his statements.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a strong rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'surrender' comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent military encounter with Pakistan.
Yadav emphasized the need for Gandhi to apologize, suggesting he needs to improve his intelligence and maturity before focusing on strengthening the Congress party.
The Chief Minister cited international acknowledgment of the Indian forces' retaliation, while questioning Gandhi's actions that, according to Yadav, undermine the dignity of his role as Leader of Opposition.
