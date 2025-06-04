Gehlot Accuses BJP of Playing Politics with 2022 Udaipur Murder Case
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes BJP for politicizing the 2022 Udaipur tailor murder case. He questions the delay in trial and conviction despite NIA's involvement and accuses BJP of using the incident for political gains rather than ensuring justice for Kanhaiya Lal's family.
Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has publicly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, which occurred in 2022. He highlighted the lack of progress in the trial despite its oversight by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Gehlot expressed frustration on social media, accusing the BJP of turning the incident into a significant electoral issue in Rajasthan, while no substantial justice has been delivered to the victim's family. He claimed that prompt justice might have been possible had the case remained with Rajasthan Police.
Highlighting procedural delays, Gehlot noted that the central agency assumed control the night of the crime, yet nearly three years later, the accused remain unconvicted. He criticized the absence of fast-track proceedings and pointed out misinformation spread about the compensation provided to the victim's family.
