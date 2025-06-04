Thackeray Cousins: The Push for Marathi Unity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has highlighted the need for a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, specifically Aaditya Thackeray, to initiate discussions for a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray. Mahajan emphasized the seriousness required for such a political alignment, urging Aaditya to meet Raj.

Amidst growing speculation of a possible reconciliation, Mahajan stated that only a leader of Aaditya Thackeray's stature could effectively negotiate with Raj Thackeray for a political tie-up. He noted that past attempts in 2014 and 2017 failed, but a renewed effort may succeed if both parties demonstrate genuine intent.

While Aaditya Thackeray expressed openness to collaboration in Maharashtra's interest, Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray have indicated a willingness to set aside minor disagreements. This development points to a possible strategic alignment after their two-decade-long estrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)