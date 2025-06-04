Thackeray Cousins: The Push for Marathi Unity
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Prakash Mahajan urges Aaditya Thackeray to initiate talks for an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS. The potential reconciliation between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS aims to unite the Thackeray cousins and serve Maharashtra's interests, despite past differences.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has highlighted the need for a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, specifically Aaditya Thackeray, to initiate discussions for a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray. Mahajan emphasized the seriousness required for such a political alignment, urging Aaditya to meet Raj.
Amidst growing speculation of a possible reconciliation, Mahajan stated that only a leader of Aaditya Thackeray's stature could effectively negotiate with Raj Thackeray for a political tie-up. He noted that past attempts in 2014 and 2017 failed, but a renewed effort may succeed if both parties demonstrate genuine intent.
While Aaditya Thackeray expressed openness to collaboration in Maharashtra's interest, Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray have indicated a willingness to set aside minor disagreements. This development points to a possible strategic alignment after their two-decade-long estrangement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
