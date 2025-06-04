Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins: The Push for Marathi Unity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Prakash Mahajan urges Aaditya Thackeray to initiate talks for an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS. The potential reconciliation between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS aims to unite the Thackeray cousins and serve Maharashtra's interests, despite past differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:42 IST
Thackeray Cousins: The Push for Marathi Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has highlighted the need for a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, specifically Aaditya Thackeray, to initiate discussions for a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray. Mahajan emphasized the seriousness required for such a political alignment, urging Aaditya to meet Raj.

Amidst growing speculation of a possible reconciliation, Mahajan stated that only a leader of Aaditya Thackeray's stature could effectively negotiate with Raj Thackeray for a political tie-up. He noted that past attempts in 2014 and 2017 failed, but a renewed effort may succeed if both parties demonstrate genuine intent.

While Aaditya Thackeray expressed openness to collaboration in Maharashtra's interest, Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray have indicated a willingness to set aside minor disagreements. This development points to a possible strategic alignment after their two-decade-long estrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025