Autopen Allegations: Trump's Investigation into Biden's Presidency

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump announced an investigation into potential misconduct during President Joe Biden's tenure, focusing on whether his aides misused an autopen to hide Biden's alleged mental decline. The probe aims to explore the validity of documents signed in his name during his presidency.

Biden, currently facing an aggressive form of cancer, has vehemently denied these claims, stating that all decisions, including pardons and executive orders, were made by him personally. His team has reiterated that the use of an autopen is a well-established legal practice following presidential decisions.

This investigation by Trump marks a significant escalation in his ongoing criticism of Biden, adding a new layer of controversy to the political landscape. Trump's administration suspects that Biden's mental state might have been deceived the public, involving undue influence over presidential acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)