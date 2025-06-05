Record Suspensions Over Haka Protest in New Zealand Parliament

In an unprecedented move, New Zealand's parliament has imposed record suspensions on three lawmakers for their participation in a Maori haka protest. The decision comes after significant debate over the appropriate consequences for such acts of dissent.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke will face a seven-day suspension, while her colleagues from the Maori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, have been banned for 21 days each. Prior to this, the longest suspension from parliament was only three days.

The protest, staged last November in opposition to a bill perceived to undermine Indigenous rights, ignited months of intense discussions. On Thursday, lawmakers reached a decisive vote, bringing an end to the prolonged dispute.

