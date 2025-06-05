BJP Demands Resignation Over Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its demand for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The BJP holds the Congress-led state government accountable for the recent stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries.

The tragedy unfolded near Chinnaswamy Stadium as thousands of passionate RCB fans gathered to celebrate the team's first-ever IPL victory. Criticizing the Congress government, BJP MP Sambit Patra labeled the incident a 'government-manufactured stampede' and called for accountability.

Patra urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to end his silence on the matter and questioned his inaction. He accused Gandhi of frequently critiquing Indian leadership but remaining silent when it involves their governance in Karnataka. Patra concluded by urging Gandhi to take decisive action against the state leaders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)