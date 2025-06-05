Left Menu

BJP Demands Resignation Over Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

The BJP has called for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people. Alleging state government negligence, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also urges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:35 IST
BJP Demands Resignation Over Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its demand for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The BJP holds the Congress-led state government accountable for the recent stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries.

The tragedy unfolded near Chinnaswamy Stadium as thousands of passionate RCB fans gathered to celebrate the team's first-ever IPL victory. Criticizing the Congress government, BJP MP Sambit Patra labeled the incident a 'government-manufactured stampede' and called for accountability.

Patra urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to end his silence on the matter and questioned his inaction. He accused Gandhi of frequently critiquing Indian leadership but remaining silent when it involves their governance in Karnataka. Patra concluded by urging Gandhi to take decisive action against the state leaders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025