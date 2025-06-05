Escalating Drone Warfare: Russia's Strategic Shahed Assault

In an unprecedented escalation, Russia has launched its largest drone assault against Ukraine, deploying 472 unmanned attack drones in a single night. This marks a new record in the ongoing conflict and demonstrates Russia's evolving military strategy.

These Shahed drones, initially purchased from Iran and now manufactured in Russia, have been upgraded with features like carbon coatings for radar evasion and improved warheads. This tactical innovation allows Russia to execute widespread attacks while maintaining cost efficiency, challenging Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Despite Ukraine intercepting most drones, the continuous assaults impose significant financial and logistical burdens. As Ukraine balances its defensive needs with limited resources, Russia's strategy aims to exhaust its opponent's defenses while projecting power domestically. The implications of this drone warfare underscore the complexities of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)