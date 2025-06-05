Stampede Tragedy Shakes Bengaluru's Image

In a tragic incident that has left Karnataka reeling, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities. The Deputy CM lamented the impact on Bengaluru's image and emphasized the personal sense of loss felt throughout the state.

Reacting sharply to the opposition's criticism, Shivakumar dismissed allegations regarding police negligence and accused the BJP and JD(S) of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. He assured the public that the state government is taking full responsibility and is committed to providing answers and accountability.

Highlighting the emotional strains of the tragedy, Shivakumar recounted his visit to the stadium and voiced support for conducting post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of the fatalities. He stressed the importance of following legal procedures, despite the grief experienced by the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)