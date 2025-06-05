Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation: A Political Reunion in Maharashtra?

Amit Thackeray suggests that personal discussions between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are crucial for any potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. The Thackeray cousins are open to overlooking past disagreements to safeguard Maharashtra's interests, fueling talks of a political reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:42 IST
Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation: A Political Reunion in Maharashtra?
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray emphasized that meaningful alliances cannot be forged through media speculation and encouraged a direct dialogue between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. This suggestion comes amid increasing talks about a potential reconciliation.

The possibility of the Thackeray cousins uniting has become a hot topic following their recent statements about setting aside minor disputes. Both express willingness to overlook past disagreements to better serve the Marathi population. While Raj Thackeray has shown readiness to unite for Marathi interests, Uddhav Thackeray insists keeping Maharashtra's interests in mind is crucial.

The conversation around a potential alliance has been ongoing, with Amit Thackeray stating that informal discussions would not impact negotiations unless initiated by Uddhav and Raj themselves. MNS leader Prakash Mahajan insisted that any serious talks should involve leaders of high stature, emphasizing Aaditya Thackeray's role in this prospective political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025