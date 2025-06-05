Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reconciliation: A Political Reunion in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray emphasized that meaningful alliances cannot be forged through media speculation and encouraged a direct dialogue between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. This suggestion comes amid increasing talks about a potential reconciliation.

The possibility of the Thackeray cousins uniting has become a hot topic following their recent statements about setting aside minor disputes. Both express willingness to overlook past disagreements to better serve the Marathi population. While Raj Thackeray has shown readiness to unite for Marathi interests, Uddhav Thackeray insists keeping Maharashtra's interests in mind is crucial.

The conversation around a potential alliance has been ongoing, with Amit Thackeray stating that informal discussions would not impact negotiations unless initiated by Uddhav and Raj themselves. MNS leader Prakash Mahajan insisted that any serious talks should involve leaders of high stature, emphasizing Aaditya Thackeray's role in this prospective political strategy.

