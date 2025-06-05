Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump's Role in India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed regional issues, including the conflict, during a recent phone call, a Kremlin aide confirmed.

While President Trump claims credit for halting hostilities, India's official stance highlights bilateral military negotiations as the key reason. The intricacies of these talks, however, remain undisclosed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Amid this, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached out to President Putin, requesting Russia's diplomatic intervention. The plea comes after a multi-party delegation from India secured Russian backing against terrorism, influencing regional dynamics.

