Lula Pushes Macron for EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to back the stalled trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

During a press conference in Paris, Lula pledged his commitment to concluding the trade deal before his pro-tempore presidency of Mercosur ends in the latter half of 2025.

Lula's appeal highlights the importance of the trade deal, which has been in negotiations for years, in strengthening economic ties between the regions.

