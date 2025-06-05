Left Menu

Lula Pushes Macron for EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Brazilian President Lula da Silva urged French President Emmanuel Macron to support the long-delayed EU-Mercosur trade deal. Lula, currently holding the bloc's presidency, emphasized his commitment to finalizing the agreement by the end of his term in 2025.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to back the stalled trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

During a press conference in Paris, Lula pledged his commitment to concluding the trade deal before his pro-tempore presidency of Mercosur ends in the latter half of 2025.

Lula's appeal highlights the importance of the trade deal, which has been in negotiations for years, in strengthening economic ties between the regions.

