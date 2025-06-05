Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure on Greenland

Denmark is firmly resisting the United States' pressure to control Greenland, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declaring such actions as 'unacceptable.' The dispute involves U.S. ambitions to acquire the resource-rich Arctic island for national and international security interests.

Frederiksen highlighted the challenge to established world order during her National Day speech, accusing the U.S. of exerting undue influence on both Denmark and Greenland. This comes amidst growing tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to undertake an American acquisition of Greenland.

Despite being a NATO ally, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark's efforts to safeguard Greenland, proposing that American oversight would be more effective. Both Denmark and Greenland assert that only Greenlanders will decide their future, prioritizing self-determination and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)