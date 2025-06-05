Left Menu

Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure on Greenland

Denmark rejects U.S. attempts to control Greenland, emphasizing the island's right to self-determination. Concerns escalate following U.S. intentions to leverage Greenland's strategic location and resources. Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's leaders stress sovereignty, despite U.S. Vice President's critique and proposals for greater intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:49 IST
Denmark is firmly resisting the United States' pressure to control Greenland, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declaring such actions as 'unacceptable.' The dispute involves U.S. ambitions to acquire the resource-rich Arctic island for national and international security interests.

Frederiksen highlighted the challenge to established world order during her National Day speech, accusing the U.S. of exerting undue influence on both Denmark and Greenland. This comes amidst growing tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to undertake an American acquisition of Greenland.

Despite being a NATO ally, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark's efforts to safeguard Greenland, proposing that American oversight would be more effective. Both Denmark and Greenland assert that only Greenlanders will decide their future, prioritizing self-determination and sovereignty.

