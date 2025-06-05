Census Controversy: Home Ministry Assures Southern States Amid Delay Allegations
The Ministry of Home Affairs clarifies concerns over Census delays and reassures attention to southern states during delimitation. Despite preparations for Census 2021, COVID-19 halted proceedings, now rescheduled for 2027. Allegations arise of political motives, with demands for fair representation and accountability from the government.
Amidst growing political tension, the Ministry of Home Affairs has responded to opposition allegations regarding the Census delay, asserting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly assured the southern states that their concerns will be considered in the delimitation process. A ministry spokesperson highlighted on platform X that budgetary constraints have never hindered Census operations, with the government prioritizing funds for this mandate.
The spokesperson further explained that although all preparations for the 2021 Census were completed, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a postponement. The devastating impact of the pandemic on various sectors, including education, compounded delays. According to the Ministry, employing primary school teachers as enumerators posed a risk to educational continuity during pandemic aftermaths.
Amid critiques, the government announced that the Population Census will commence on March 1, 2027. Opposition voices, particularly from Tamil Nadu, argue the postponement facilitates plans to reduce their parliamentary representation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concerns about adhering to constitutional requirements for delimitation post-Census, demanding clarity from the central government.
