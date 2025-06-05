Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Reactions
President Donald Trump's new travel ban provoked global outrage as it barred citizens from 12 countries, citing security concerns. Critics claim the ban is discriminatory and point to previous legal challenges on similar measures. Affected countries vow to negotiate with the U.S. administration over the decision.
Officials worldwide expressed shock and indignation as President Donald Trump announced a sweeping travel ban, set to bar citizens from 12 nations from entering the United States. The ban, which echoes similar policies from Trump's first term, is justified as a counterterrorism measure.
The travel ban, affecting countries such as Afghanistan, Chad, and Yemen, is set to begin on Monday. Trump argues these countries have significant security lapses. Critics, however, decry the policy as discriminatory and reminiscent of measures discarded by his successor, Joe Biden.
Despite the backlash, some foreign diplomats are open to dialogue. Somalia's ambassador to the United States expressed willingness to address U.S. concerns, emphasizing the historic bilateral relations between the nations.

