Netanyahu's Strategic Move: Arming Gaza Clans Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Thursday that Israel has provided support to certain Palestinian clans in Gaza in their confrontation against Hamas. This marks the first public disclosure of Israel's strategic backing of armed factions rooted in influential families within the region.

The involvement of these family militias, which control areas in Gaza and sometimes clash with Hamas, adds complexity to the ongoing conflict. Netanyahu's announcement followed criticism from a political adversary about arming these unauthorized groups. The decision, he stated on his social media account, was taken based on advice from security officials to safeguard Israeli troops.

A pivotal group in this context is the Popular Forces, led by Yasser Abu Shabab, who has faced denunciation from his family for collaborating with Israeli military efforts. This move occurs as Israel continues its military operations in response to Hamas attacks, exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)