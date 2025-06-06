Guatemala Reaffirms Strong Ties with Taiwan Amid Beijing's Diplomatic Pressure
Guatemala has shown unwavering support for Taiwan during President Bernardo Arevalo's visit, amidst Beijing's aggressive diplomatic maneuvers. Both nations, despite geographical distance, deepen their friendship by signing agreements to enhance investment and technology cooperation, specifically focusing on semiconductor supply chains.
Guatemala has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Taiwan in the face of mounting diplomatic pressure from Beijing. During a state visit, President Bernardo Arevalo expressed solidarity with Taiwan, calling the two nations 'brotherly peoples.'
Despite Taiwan's diplomatic isolation, it continues to forge strong ties with one of its few remaining allies. Agreements signed by President Arevalo and Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te aim to enhance cooperation in investment and technology development. The agreements specifically focus on strengthening supply chains in the strategic semiconductor industry.
The United States, wary of China's influence in Latin America, has voiced support for Guatemala's stance. The intensification of relations between Guatemala and Taiwan sends a clear signal amidst regional diplomatic shifts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Guatemala
- Taiwan
- diplomacy
- Beijing
- Arevalo
- semiconductor
- cooperation
- investment
- China
- Latin America
ALSO READ
Karnataka Gold Smuggling Probe: Home Minister Pledges Cooperation
China-Netherlands Semiconductor Talks: A Diplomatic Partnership
Turkey Lights Up Syria: Cross-border Energy Cooperation Launches
Turkey Boosts Energy Cooperation with Syria Through Gas Export
China and Netherlands Strengthen Cooperation Amid Global Challenges