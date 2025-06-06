Guatemala Reaffirms Strong Ties with Taiwan Amid Beijing's Diplomatic Pressure

Guatemala has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Taiwan in the face of mounting diplomatic pressure from Beijing. During a state visit, President Bernardo Arevalo expressed solidarity with Taiwan, calling the two nations 'brotherly peoples.'

Despite Taiwan's diplomatic isolation, it continues to forge strong ties with one of its few remaining allies. Agreements signed by President Arevalo and Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te aim to enhance cooperation in investment and technology development. The agreements specifically focus on strengthening supply chains in the strategic semiconductor industry.

The United States, wary of China's influence in Latin America, has voiced support for Guatemala's stance. The intensification of relations between Guatemala and Taiwan sends a clear signal amidst regional diplomatic shifts.