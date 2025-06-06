Clash of Titans: Musk, Trump, and Poland's Minister in Social Media Spat

In an intensifying social media skirmish, Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski took another jab at Elon Musk, following Musk's tumultuous confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The diplomatic discord originally surfaced in March, when Sikorski suggested an alternative to the Starlink satellite service for Ukraine, provoking Musk and Senator Marco Rubio.

The latest development sees Sikorski mocking Musk's political challenges, highlighting their contentious history. Concurrently, an unraveling feud between Trump and Musk has escalated after the president threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk's enterprises, prompting the billionaire to call for Trump's impeachment.

Reacting on social media platform X, Sikorski taunted, "See, big man, politics is harder than you thought," yet received no immediate reply from Musk. The situation underscores the volatile intersection of global politics, business interests, and personal egos.