Political Shake-Up: Govindaraj Removed Amidst Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy
K Govindaraj has been removed from his position as political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Although no official reason was provided, the decision appears linked to a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebration, resulting in 11 deaths and 56 injuries. Suspension of Bengaluru's police commissioner followed.
Country:
- India
In a significant political maneuver, MLC K Govindaraj was relieved from his duties as the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move comes in the wake of the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, although no official reason has been given for his dismissal.
The deadly stampede, which occurred during the RCB team's IPL victory celebration, claimed 11 lives and left 56 others injured. The incident has prompted swift reactions from the government, with suspensions in the police force alongside political repercussions.
The government released an official notification stating that Govindaraj's appointment was revoked immediately. This coincided with the suspension of Bengaluru's police commissioner and four senior officials as accountability demands escalate following Wednesday's tragedy.
