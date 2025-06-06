Social Media Storm: Sharmistha Panoli's Release and the Political Fallout
Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli has been granted interim bail by the Calcutta High Court after her arrest for allegedly posting communal remarks. Her detention sparked political tensions between the BJP and TMC, with debates on free speech versus hate speech. The case continues to unfold.
Country:
India
Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail. Panoli had been detained for allegedly making communal remarks in a social media video, which led to her arrest by Kolkata Police.
The arrest triggered a political controversy, with the BJP and TMC clashing over issues of free speech and law enforcement. The saffron party alleged political motives behind Panoli's arrest, while TMC defended the police's actions against hate speech.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Wajahat Khan Qadri, whose complaint led to Panoli's arrest, accusing him of creating similar inflammatory content. The legal battle continues as the nation watches closely.
