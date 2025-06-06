Karnataka Government Reshuffle: Political Fallout of Tragic Stampede
The Karnataka government has relieved MLC K Govindaraj from his role as Political Secretary to CM Siddaramaiah and transferred ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar after a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people. The decisions follow the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and others.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government made significant administrative changes on Friday following a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 deaths. MLC K Govindaraj was relieved of his duties as Political Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Additionally, the government transferred Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Hemant Nimbalkar. These actions came after the suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and four senior police officials.
The stampede occurred during the IPL victory celebrations for the RCB team. There are growing allegations of intelligence failure and administrative inaction, prompting the government to reassess its approach and take corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Clash of Politics: Siddaramaiah's Absence Sparks Fury
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Prioritizes Mysuru: Skips NITI Aayog Council Meeting
Chlorine Leak Panic Triggers Hospital Stampede, Sparks Investigations
Karnataka's Battle Against the Rains: CM Siddaramaiah Leads Relief Efforts
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Firm Stance Against Anti-Constitutional Forces