Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach to the US

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is scheduled to meet an Indian parliamentary delegation as they aim to highlight terrorism threats facing India. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be informing about India's stance against terrorism and efforts to strengthen relations with the US.

The Indian delegates, who arrived on June 3, have engaged with US lawmakers and officials to discuss responses to the Pahalgam terror attack and to emphasize Pakistan's links to terrorism. Their discussions include counter-terrorism cooperation and enhancing bilateral strategic partnerships.

Positive discussions with US leaders, including Vice President J D Vance, have underscored mutual respect and understanding. The delegates also met with various senators, briefing them on the impacts of terrorism on both nations and seeking to deepen collaborative efforts between India and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)