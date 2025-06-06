Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach to the US

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is set to meet an Indian parliamentary delegation discussing terrorism threats facing India. Led by MP Shashi Tharoor, the delegation seeks to fortify US-India relations post the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing counter-terrorism and strategic partnerships during their multi-city global outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Outreach to the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is scheduled to meet an Indian parliamentary delegation as they aim to highlight terrorism threats facing India. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be informing about India's stance against terrorism and efforts to strengthen relations with the US.

The Indian delegates, who arrived on June 3, have engaged with US lawmakers and officials to discuss responses to the Pahalgam terror attack and to emphasize Pakistan's links to terrorism. Their discussions include counter-terrorism cooperation and enhancing bilateral strategic partnerships.

Positive discussions with US leaders, including Vice President J D Vance, have underscored mutual respect and understanding. The delegates also met with various senators, briefing them on the impacts of terrorism on both nations and seeking to deepen collaborative efforts between India and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025