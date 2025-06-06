Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: India's Stance Amidst Pakistan's UN Prestige

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticizes Indian diplomacy as Pakistan gains key positions in UN panels amid tensions post-Pahalgam massacre. Chavan questions India's handling of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's international recognition despite terrorism allegations. He urges a parliamentary session to address these diplomatic setbacks.

  India

In a recent critique of Indian diplomacy, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan described Pakistan's appointment to key United Nations panels as a significant setback for India's global efforts to expose Islamabad's alleged role in terrorism following the Pahalgam massacre.

Chavan expressed doubts over how India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement during Operation Sindoor, questioning if there was a third-party intervention, possibly involving the United States. He highlighted the appointment of Pakistan to prestigious UN committees as a contradiction to India's diplomatic efforts.

Amid these revelations, Chavan called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the ceasefire details. He also welcomed potential political alliances in Maharashtra that align with his party's ideology, forecasting collaboration between the Shiv Sena factions for local elections.

