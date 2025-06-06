Left Menu

Remembering Thennala Balakrishna Pillai: A Gentleman Politician's Legacy

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a revered leader in Kerala's Congress party, passed away at 95. Known for his Gandhian principles, Pillai served as a two-time MLA and three-time Rajya Sabha MP. His consensus-oriented leadership and selflessness left a lasting impact across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:45 IST
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a prominent figure in Kerala's Congress, passed away at the age of 95 on Friday in a private hospital. The former KPCC president, famed for his gentlemanly demeanor and consensus-driven leadership, succumbed to age-related ailments, as reported by party sources.

Throughout his career, Pillai was a notable advocate of Gandhian principles, serving as a two-time MLA and three-time Rajya Sabha MP. Known for his calm strength and organizational acumen, Pillai made significant contributions to the party and the state's political landscape.

His death has elicited condolences from leaders across the political spectrum, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who praised Pillai's unwavering commitment to democratic values and integrity in public service.

