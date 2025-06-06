Left Menu

Stalin Warns of Census Delimitation 'Design' Threatening Southern States

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, accused the BJP-led government of manipulating the Census and delimitation processes to diminish the representation of southern states, specifically targeting those that adhered to population control norms. He criticized the unfair advantage given to states that neglected such norms and urged vigilance and counter-strategies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused the BJP-led central government of employing a 'sinister design' in carrying out the Census and delimitation exercises. He claims that the moves are strategically crafted to punish developed non-Hindi speaking southern states that adhered to population control norms.

Stalin elaborates that states ignoring population control stand to gain more parliamentary seats, skewing the federal balance. He emphasized the urgency for southern states to be vigilant and develop counter-measures as the 2027 Census looms.

While the Union Home Ministry assures concerns will be addressed, Stalin cites the abrogation of Article 370 as an example of unfulfilled promises. Tamil Nadu, he asserts, will resist attempts to punish its progress, rallying against perceived biases in political restructuring.

