Trump and Musk: A Clash of Titans Over Tax-Cut Bill

Tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalate over a controversial tax-cut bill. Former allies, they now clash publicly, impacting business ties and political dynamics. As Tesla's stock fluctuates, Musk's criticism complicates Congressional proceedings. Their feud poses risks to both Musk's ventures and Republican efforts in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is steering clear of conversations with Elon Musk, a White House insider revealed on Friday, suggesting their disagreement over a tax-cut bill remains unresolved. Another official had previously indicated talks were planned between Trump and the Tesla CEO, but none are scheduled yet.

The brewing tensions showcase a rift between the former allies, exacerbated by Musk's denouncement of the bill. The discord, highlighted by comments on social media and threatened termination of government contracts with Musk's companies, presents challenges for Musk and potentially the Republican party.

Tesla shares experienced volatility amidst the feud, while investor James Fishback urges Musk to make amends. The fallout comes as Musk heeds a call to reduce political spending, with implications for future Congressional control battles and Trump's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

