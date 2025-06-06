Trump and Musk: A Clash of Titans Over Tax-Cut Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump is steering clear of conversations with Elon Musk, a White House insider revealed on Friday, suggesting their disagreement over a tax-cut bill remains unresolved. Another official had previously indicated talks were planned between Trump and the Tesla CEO, but none are scheduled yet.

The brewing tensions showcase a rift between the former allies, exacerbated by Musk's denouncement of the bill. The discord, highlighted by comments on social media and threatened termination of government contracts with Musk's companies, presents challenges for Musk and potentially the Republican party.

Tesla shares experienced volatility amidst the feud, while investor James Fishback urges Musk to make amends. The fallout comes as Musk heeds a call to reduce political spending, with implications for future Congressional control battles and Trump's image.

