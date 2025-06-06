Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government: Allegations of Caste Bias and Political Maneuvering
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the disqualification of Abbas Ansari, alleging caste bias. Ansari, linked to a hate speech case, faces a two-year jail term. Yadav challenges the fairness, claiming bias against SP members while spotlighting BJP maneuverings and questioning the impartiality of the police.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's actions, accusing them of deliberately disqualifying Abbas Ansari due to caste bias. Yadav's remarks were echoed following Ansari's two-year jail sentence for a hate speech case, leading to his disqualification as an MLA.
Commenting on the disqualification of Ansari, the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Yadav questioned the impartiality of such decisions. Criticizing the ruling BJP, Yadav posed whether similar actions would be taken against BJP members for their controversial remarks.
The former Chief Minister lashed out at what he described as the government's biased tactics against SP members. Yadav accused the BJP of stealing credit for Samajwadi Party's developmental projects, alleging that the current ruling party uses its power for political manipulation and spreading misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
