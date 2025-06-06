Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government: Allegations of Caste Bias and Political Maneuvering

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the disqualification of Abbas Ansari, alleging caste bias. Ansari, linked to a hate speech case, faces a two-year jail term. Yadav challenges the fairness, claiming bias against SP members while spotlighting BJP maneuverings and questioning the impartiality of the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government: Allegations of Caste Bias and Political Maneuvering
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the Uttar Pradesh government's actions, accusing them of deliberately disqualifying Abbas Ansari due to caste bias. Yadav's remarks were echoed following Ansari's two-year jail sentence for a hate speech case, leading to his disqualification as an MLA.

Commenting on the disqualification of Ansari, the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Yadav questioned the impartiality of such decisions. Criticizing the ruling BJP, Yadav posed whether similar actions would be taken against BJP members for their controversial remarks.

The former Chief Minister lashed out at what he described as the government's biased tactics against SP members. Yadav accused the BJP of stealing credit for Samajwadi Party's developmental projects, alleging that the current ruling party uses its power for political manipulation and spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025