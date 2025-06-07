Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Rigging Blueprint in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of crafting a 'blueprint for rigging democracy' in India's elections, specifically pointing to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. BJP President J P Nadda and other party leaders rebuffed the claims, arguing Gandhi's accusations are unfounded and aimed at creating a false narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused BJP of planning a 'blueprint for rigging democracy' in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Gandhi's claims, made via an article and social media, suggest alleged manipulation in voter registration and turnout figures to favor the BJP.

Gandhi outlined a five-step process in his article, indicating that the Election Commission has been rigged and voter rolls manipulated. He cited substantial increases in voter numbers and questioned the legitimacy of voter turnout reports, sparking a heated response from BJP officials.

BJP President J P Nadda rebuked the assertions, labeling them as 'bizarre conspiracies' and emphasizing the integrity of India's democratic institutions. Nadda, alongside other BJP spokespersons, maintained that the charges were part of a narrative strategy due to anticipated electoral losses for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

