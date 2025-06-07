Democracy Under Siege: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation in Maharashtra
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the BJP of undermining democracy in Maharashtra's 2024 assembly polls. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's article, Chennithala claimed the elections were manipulated, arguing that the shocking turnaround in results was not due to governance but deceit, demanding answers from the Election Commission.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday launched a scathing attack, claiming that Maharashtra's democratic process was 'butchered' during the 2024 assembly elections. Citing Rahul Gandhi's recent article, Chennithala accused the ruling coalition of orchestrating a deliberate manipulation of the electoral process, undermining the will of the people.
According to Chennithala, Gandhi's article in the Indian Express described the Maharashtra elections as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy', warning that similar electoral misconduct could occur in future elections, where the BJP seems poised to lose. He claimed that Maharashtra's polls were hijacked not by voter choice but through deceitful tactics.
In response, Election Commission sources dismissed allegations of rigging, suggesting the accusations stemmed from dissatisfaction with the election outcomes. Chennithala urged citizens to remain vigilant, as the essence of democracy is at stake, calling for transparency and accountability from electoral institutions.
