Prime Minister Modi and UK Strengthen Anti-Terrorism and Trade Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reinforced India-UK ties by advocating decisive international action against terrorism and finalizing the Free Trade Agreement. This move aims to enhance collaboration in technology, trade, and security, providing new economic opportunities while addressing global security concerns.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for decisive international action against terrorism during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Both leaders expressed their commitment to combating cross-border terrorism, following the UK's condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The discussions also celebrated the successful finalization of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. This agreement marks a significant milestone in fostering economic collaboration between both nations, promising new economic opportunities in trade, defense, and technology sectors.
The leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in innovation, technology, and clean energy, asserting the importance of a trusted and secure ecosystem to bolster progress in these areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
