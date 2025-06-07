Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: Countdown to 2026 Elections Begins

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu focuses on reviewing BJP's readiness and strategizing for the 2026 state assembly elections. The visit includes meetings with party leaders and office-bearers, temple visits, and is speculated to fortify party alliances, notably with AIADMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:27 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu, where he will review the BJP's preparation for the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections. According to party sources, Shah's visit aims to strengthen party strategy and increase momentum.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan remarked that Shah's visit, scheduled for June 8 in Madurai, stirs enthusiasm among party members. The visit includes a temple darshan and meetings with party cadres and leaders to reinforce the campaign efforts.

BJP sources emphasized that while no alliances are confirmed during this journey, Shah's presence seeks to galvanize party members ahead of the crucial elections. Past comments suggest that his visit signifies a strategic countdown against the ruling DMK regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

