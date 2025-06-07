Goyal Accuses Gandhi of Misinformation in Election Rigging Claims
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, labeling it as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy.' BJP leaders accused Gandhi of conspiracy theories due to electoral defeats. Goyal emphasized Gandhi's disrespect towards democratic institutions and the Indian Constitution.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, calling it a 'blueprint for rigging democracy.'
Goyal's remarks follow an article by Gandhi in 'The Indian Express,' which drew swift rebuke from BJP leaders, who accused him of concocting bizarre conspiracies out of desperation after numerous electoral defeats.
In a statement posted on X, Goyal claimed that Gandhi's actions highlight disrespect for India's democratic institutions and the Constitution. The BJP further accused Gandhi of undermining trust in the electoral process to mask his inability to win public support in upcoming elections.
